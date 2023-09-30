 Skip to content

Land of Zympaia The New Light update for 30 September 2023

Zympaia The New Light: A big step forward

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
I'm live streaming on Steam: October 28th 2023 and October 29th 2023 from 13:00 in the afternoon ( GERMAN )

Due to missing asset objects, some dungeons are not accessible.

A step into the future

  • FIX - Sitting in the car no longer consumes energy
  • FIX- Light sources in villages adjusted
  • FIX- Sword position changed
  • FIX- Water bugfix
  • FIX- New navigation integrated / adjusted
  • FIX- Torch light source changed/adapted
  • FIX- UI of the dwelling house design fixed
  • FIX- Due to bugs, the outline of some objects has been removed
  • FIX- In the apartments, the SaveData has been fixed so that the objects can be saved correctly again.
  • FIX- Item lining had no mesh/game object
Moving from Unity v2020 (LTS) to Unity v2022 (LTS)
  • Bugs may occur due to the new version
  • Light behavior was adjusted
  • FPS UI was adjusted
  • Loading scenes were beautified
  • At the beginning the house, the chicken coop ... shown as tutorial
  • The spoilers were changed/replaced
  • Pond added at the beginning
  • New area is now freely available
  • You can name your farm, there are signs everywhere to help you
  • A new/first dungeon increases the difficulty
  • The UI of the level up has been changed
  • A complex horse system has been added to the game
  • Damage float display has been changed
  • A new graphics filter called ( Edge Detection ) has been added, which can be accessed through the options. The filter is active at the start of the game
  • Rope item got a new function, if you have a rope in your inventory you can use it as a lasso in certain places
  • Bounces/Trampolines are now available in some places
  • New objects for building are available
    -radio
    -2 different floor lamps
    -armchair
    -Sofa
    -Washing machine
    -Rotary dryer
  • Some new music tracks were recorded
  • The shelter and a residential house were renovated
  • As of now there is a DEMO to play with ( Oct. 2023 )
  • Character pictures have been pinned to the speech bubbles
  • The character can now shoot with a bow, bow and arrow are available in the store
  • Characters now have an English audio language

Your InjectWare Team.

Changed files in this update

Land of Zympaia The New Light Content Depot 1878011
