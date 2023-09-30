Zympaia The New Light: A big step forward

I'm live streaming on Steam: October 28th 2023 and October 29th 2023 from 13:00 in the afternoon ( GERMAN )
Due to missing asset objects, some dungeons are not accessible.
A step into the future
- FIX - Sitting in the car no longer consumes energy
- FIX- Light sources in villages adjusted
- FIX- Sword position changed
- FIX- Water bugfix
- FIX- New navigation integrated / adjusted
- FIX- Torch light source changed/adapted
- FIX- UI of the dwelling house design fixed
- FIX- Due to bugs, the outline of some objects has been removed
- FIX- In the apartments, the SaveData has been fixed so that the objects can be saved correctly again.
- FIX- Item lining had no mesh/game object
Moving from Unity v2020 (LTS) to Unity v2022 (LTS)
- Bugs may occur due to the new version
- Light behavior was adjusted
- FPS UI was adjusted
- Loading scenes were beautified
- At the beginning the house, the chicken coop ... shown as tutorial
- The spoilers were changed/replaced
- Pond added at the beginning
- New area is now freely available
- You can name your farm, there are signs everywhere to help you
- A new/first dungeon increases the difficulty
- The UI of the level up has been changed
- A complex horse system has been added to the game
- Damage float display has been changed
- A new graphics filter called ( Edge Detection ) has been added, which can be accessed through the options. The filter is active at the start of the game
- Rope item got a new function, if you have a rope in your inventory you can use it as a lasso in certain places
- Bounces/Trampolines are now available in some places
- New objects for building are available
-radio
-2 different floor lamps
-armchair
-Sofa
-Washing machine
-Rotary dryer
- Some new music tracks were recorded
- The shelter and a residential house were renovated
- As of now there is a DEMO to play with ( Oct. 2023 )
- Character pictures have been pinned to the speech bubbles
- The character can now shoot with a bow, bow and arrow are available in the store
- Characters now have an English audio language
Your InjectWare Team.
