Latest Updates - 0.16.16 (September 23, 2023)

Platforms
- Linux build now available!
UI
- Added Options screen that allows adjusting audio volumes and screen resolution
- Added icons for ships that are traveling between planets in galaxy view
- Added a new HUD element at the top of the screen that shows planets that have active notifications, allowing you to quickly travel to those planet
- Changed the empty worker slots for buildings from grey to red so they are more visible
Bugs
- Fixed: If a Command Center or Space Station was destroyed, you could not rebuild it, preventing any new buildings from being able to be built
- Fixed: Planets and starship list in the UI panels on left of the screen did not have scrollbars
- Fixed: Resource Miner was not being targeted properly by units, preventing it from being hit in some situations
- Fixed: Wildlife would spawn at the Command Center instead of the Wildlife Center
- Fixed: Command Center rally point could not be set
- Fixed: When entering the planet in pause, you are unable to select units
- Fixed: When hovering over recent starship builds on the shipyard, the starship details panel was not showing the details of the starship
Misc
- Added starship warp FX when traveling to other planets
- Allow colonists to be assigned to a building before it has completed building
- Slow the AI down a bit so they don’t colonize so quickly
