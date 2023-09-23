 Skip to content

Existence: The Outer Reach Playtest update for 23 September 2023

Latest Updates - 0.16.16 (September 23, 2023)

Share · View all patches · Build 12264630

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Platforms

  • Linux build now available!

UI

  • Added Options screen that allows adjusting audio volumes and screen resolution
  • Added icons for ships that are traveling between planets in galaxy view
  • Added a new HUD element at the top of the screen that shows planets that have active notifications, allowing you to quickly travel to those planet
  • Changed the empty worker slots for buildings from grey to red so they are more visible

Bugs

  • Fixed: If a Command Center or Space Station was destroyed, you could not rebuild it, preventing any new buildings from being able to be built
  • Fixed: Planets and starship list in the UI panels on left of the screen did not have scrollbars
  • Fixed: Resource Miner was not being targeted properly by units, preventing it from being hit in some situations
  • Fixed: Wildlife would spawn at the Command Center instead of the Wildlife Center
  • Fixed: Command Center rally point could not be set
  • Fixed: When entering the planet in pause, you are unable to select units
  • Fixed: When hovering over recent starship builds on the shipyard, the starship details panel was not showing the details of the starship

Misc

  • Added starship warp FX when traveling to other planets
  • Allow colonists to be assigned to a building before it has completed building
  • Slow the AI down a bit so they don’t colonize so quickly

