Update, Version 20230923

English

############Content################

[Item]New item: Swim Pants (For some strange reasons, you can equip them on a character's head just like underpants.)

[Marinas Tourist Beach]The vendor now sells Swim Pants with a fixed "sexy" prefix.

[Skill]New Spell: Sleep (Kalina and Caretakers now teach this spell.)

[Combat]Randomly generated enemy groups now will calculate each enemy's position much better. (The width of an Enemy graphics asset will be taken into account. It will also automatically deploy enemies into different lines based on that width. The width is a cached value. Thus, there shall be very little performance issues.)

###########System##################

The system will now automatically generate three lists of different control effects and cache them for easy calculation.

简体中文

############Content################

【物品】新物品：泳裤

【玛丽娜斯游客码头】商人会贩卖有固定的【性感】词缀的泳裤。

【技能】新技能：安眠术 （卡莉娜和看护者们现在会教这个技能）

【战斗】随机生成的敌人队伍现在会更好地布置每个敌人的位置。（敌人图像的宽度会作为考量的一个因素。同时也会基于这个宽度数值自动将敌人分配到不同的行上。这个宽度是一个缓存的数值。因此应该不会对执行效率有太大影响。）

###########System##################

系统现在会自动生成三张不同的控制状态效果清单，并对其进行缓存，便于之后的计算。

