Happy Mask update for 23 September 2023

Extra Bit Happy Mask Build 1.0.0.04

Extra Bit Happy Mask Build 1.0.0.04 for Window & Linux | September 23rd 2023

Aesthetic additions, logic adjustments and removable of unnecessaries.

