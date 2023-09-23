StarMade v0.203.153 - Bug Fixes

This update aims to address many of the bugs and concerns introduced by previous updates. We want to assure you that we are working to fix these issues, and we have adopted a new development pipeline and standards to cut down on bugs introduced in the future. We want to apologize for the recent troubles and these new standards and procedures should address these issues.

Feature Changelog:

Added a sound effect for transporter modules being activated.

API Changelog:

Added an event for when an entity changes it’s faction.

Added a new directory for locally installed mods that will take priority over downloaded ones. This should fix many of the duplicate mod issues that were present before.

Added mod-specific logging so that each mod gets it’s own log (moddata/modname/logs/modname_log.0.log) writable through the StarMod class. We want to encourage developers to use this new logging system instead of outputting to the main console. This way, it will be easier to debug mod specific issues without having to comb through large global log files.

Moved persistent object logging to it’s own file (moddata/modname/logs/persistent_objects.0.log) for each mod separate from the mod’s main log. This should cut down on the I/O spam issue that many servers had and reduce lag.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed bug that caused AI turrets not to fire on targets even if set on “aim at selected” and they would only fire at entities from an enemy faction.

Fixed transporters not being activatable by logic.

Fixed transporters not being activatable by decorative consoles.

Fixed normal and emissive textures for new blocks.

Fixed icon outlines for new blocks.

Fixed bug causing some icons for modded blocks to be mismatched.

Fixed output width being ignored on cannon combinations without a conical damage pattern.

Fixed coil blocks having incorrect orientations.

Fixed gravity exit module being hidden in the creative menu.

Fixed thruster blocks not being controllable through decorative consoles.

Known Issues:

Temporarily disabled adjust cockpit feature due to a game breaking bug that would lock all other players out of their controls.

Some normals still need adjustments, but we felt it was important to get these fixes out.

Thanks to the community for this patch.

If you like to get involved with access to the source code. Join the modding discord at https://discord.gg/Mde9ChnG4c

Thanks for playing StarMade,