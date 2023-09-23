Version 2.0.7.176 - Photosensitivity Warning

What a year. I've had to step away from Smiling Cat development for a while, but adding a photosensitivity warning to this game has been on my to-do list. I had some time this weekend to finish testing the update and release it.

Also on my to do list are some more adjustments to Timed mode (specifically fewer and more meaningful levels of it). However, that's going to take a bit more than the weekend to work out properly.