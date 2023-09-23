Re.Poly V. 0.4.1

Hey there girls and guys. I updated the game and in this update I finally implemented the rebuilding logic. For the start you can rebuild the first village that is in the center of the green lands. I don't want to tell too much but you have to do something and some quests are added too. I hope you like this update and stay tuned for the next one :)
Update Notes Version 0.4.1
Additions:
- Added logics to rebuild World objects
- Added Souls that appear when you rebuild some world objects that have quests for you with nice rewards
- Added twig building parts
- Added: Sticks can be crafted out of wood now (4 sticks for one wood)
- Added arrow trails to see how arrows and bolts fly
- Added: Torches to goblins when it is nighttime
- Added: Bebuildable Village to the center of the green lands
- Added: Quests for the rebuildable village
- Added: Seedshop (After rebuilding and finishing the quest for the farm)
- Added: Breeding Animal shop (After rebuilding and finishing the quest for the animal farm)
- Added: Blacksmith shop (After rebuilding and finishing the quest for the blacksmith)
-Removed annoing shoot particle effect
Changes:
-Changed: Memory fragments will no longer be stored as an item. It will be handled as money and will be important for traders later on
-Changed: Copper ingot needs 3 instead of 5 ores
-Changed: Reduced the crafting needs for stone pickaxe and stone hatchet from 10 sticks and 10 stone to 5 sticks and 5 stone
-Changed: Alchemy Table crafting requirement "Magic Crystal" is changed to magic shard
-Changed: Raised burning times of Fiber: to 10 sek , stick to 25 sek, wood zo 80 sek, planks to 40 sek
-Changed: Watering can can be filled on water sources like the wooden bucket is filled
-Changed: Plants will grow without water now but very slow
-Changed: Wateret plants will grow faster now
-Changed: Fertilized Plants will grow much faster now
-Changed: Reduced the Nail needs for building parts significantly
-Changed: Reduced the crafting time for planks and wooden beams
-Changed: Exp will not be gained when the character reached level 100
-Changed: Gathering resources will be giving resources each hit like it was before (But the amounts are balanced)
-Changed: Campfire and chimney regenerate health when standing next to them
-Changed: Simple bed is much cheaper in crafting resources
-Changed: Campfire restores a little more energy over time
-Changed: Reduced the nail count for the workbench
-Changed: Reduced nail needs for bird houses
-Changed: Raised the time it needs for AI to respawn to 20 minutes
-Changed: Quests where you have to collect something will check if you have the items in your inventory/Equipment/Hotbar
-Changed: Upgrading build parts logically requires to learn the next tier blueprint
-Changed: Beehives will need sugar to produce honey
Fixes:
-Fixed: Moving an item via drag and drop to your inventory will not check if you can learn a new blueprint from that item
-Fixed: Water catcher, Water Barrel and Water purifier are missing in the Research table
-Fixed: Selecting a building part to place it will cause the display to show a question mark and no info
-Fixed: gaining Exp will crash the game when the character level is lvl 100
-Fixed: Water Container, Water catcher and water purifier are missing in the building selection window
-Fixed: When shooting with a bow or crossbow the arrow/bolt will have a off position which feels unnatural (It is on point now but beware of the bullet drop)
-Fixed: Crossbow do not shoot bolts even if it is reloaded
-Fixed: Detection of hitting the head is not working properly
-Fixed: Jabalou rotations
-Fixed: Wild jabalou do not have walking animations
-Fixed: First person camera position when crouched
-Fixed: First person crouching causes hands to disappear
-Fixed: Reload bug for ranged weapons
-Fixed: Beehive is not displayed in the building window after learning it
-Fixed: Fertilizer will not be learned and compost bins are useless
-Fixed: Upgrading twig parts will have the wrong result
-Fixed: Fiber can not be used as fuel in campfires
-Fixed: Beehive will do nothing
-Fixed: Big fireball deals no damage on breeding animals
-Fixed: Village center is not that easy to place
-Fixed: Quest tracking status is not correct
-Fixed: Gems will not raise the attributes of shields correctly
-Fixed: Multiplayer respawn bug where the char loses everything (hopefully)
Known bugs:
All translations were corrupted due to a file renaming process. I had to use a tool to translate everything again so a lot of translations would be very wrong. Please tell me if you notice something and I will implement your correct translation
Changed files in this update