Re.Poly V. 0.4.1

Hey there girls and guys. I updated the game and in this update I finally implemented the rebuilding logic. For the start you can rebuild the first village that is in the center of the green lands. I don't want to tell too much but you have to do something and some quests are added too. I hope you like this update and stay tuned for the next one :)

Update Notes Version 0.4.1

Additions:

Added logics to rebuild World objects

Added Souls that appear when you rebuild some world objects that have quests for you with nice rewards

Added twig building parts

Added: Sticks can be crafted out of wood now (4 sticks for one wood)

Added arrow trails to see how arrows and bolts fly

Added: Torches to goblins when it is nighttime

Added: Bebuildable Village to the center of the green lands

Added: Quests for the rebuildable village

Added: Seedshop (After rebuilding and finishing the quest for the farm)

Added: Breeding Animal shop (After rebuilding and finishing the quest for the animal farm)

Added: Blacksmith shop (After rebuilding and finishing the quest for the blacksmith)

-Removed annoing shoot particle effect

Changes:

-Changed: Memory fragments will no longer be stored as an item. It will be handled as money and will be important for traders later on

-Changed: Copper ingot needs 3 instead of 5 ores

-Changed: Reduced the crafting needs for stone pickaxe and stone hatchet from 10 sticks and 10 stone to 5 sticks and 5 stone

-Changed: Alchemy Table crafting requirement "Magic Crystal" is changed to magic shard

-Changed: Raised burning times of Fiber: to 10 sek , stick to 25 sek, wood zo 80 sek, planks to 40 sek

-Changed: Watering can can be filled on water sources like the wooden bucket is filled

-Changed: Plants will grow without water now but very slow

-Changed: Wateret plants will grow faster now

-Changed: Fertilized Plants will grow much faster now

-Changed: Reduced the Nail needs for building parts significantly

-Changed: Reduced the crafting time for planks and wooden beams

-Changed: Exp will not be gained when the character reached level 100

-Changed: Gathering resources will be giving resources each hit like it was before (But the amounts are balanced)

-Changed: Campfire and chimney regenerate health when standing next to them

-Changed: Simple bed is much cheaper in crafting resources

-Changed: Campfire restores a little more energy over time

-Changed: Reduced the nail count for the workbench

-Changed: Reduced nail needs for bird houses

-Changed: Raised the time it needs for AI to respawn to 20 minutes

-Changed: Quests where you have to collect something will check if you have the items in your inventory/Equipment/Hotbar

-Changed: Upgrading build parts logically requires to learn the next tier blueprint

-Changed: Beehives will need sugar to produce honey

Fixes:

-Fixed: Moving an item via drag and drop to your inventory will not check if you can learn a new blueprint from that item

-Fixed: Water catcher, Water Barrel and Water purifier are missing in the Research table

-Fixed: Selecting a building part to place it will cause the display to show a question mark and no info

-Fixed: gaining Exp will crash the game when the character level is lvl 100

-Fixed: Water Container, Water catcher and water purifier are missing in the building selection window

-Fixed: When shooting with a bow or crossbow the arrow/bolt will have a off position which feels unnatural (It is on point now but beware of the bullet drop)

-Fixed: Crossbow do not shoot bolts even if it is reloaded

-Fixed: Detection of hitting the head is not working properly

-Fixed: Jabalou rotations

-Fixed: Wild jabalou do not have walking animations

-Fixed: First person camera position when crouched

-Fixed: First person crouching causes hands to disappear

-Fixed: Reload bug for ranged weapons

-Fixed: Beehive is not displayed in the building window after learning it

-Fixed: Fertilizer will not be learned and compost bins are useless

-Fixed: Upgrading twig parts will have the wrong result

-Fixed: Fiber can not be used as fuel in campfires

-Fixed: Beehive will do nothing

-Fixed: Big fireball deals no damage on breeding animals

-Fixed: Village center is not that easy to place

-Fixed: Quest tracking status is not correct

-Fixed: Gems will not raise the attributes of shields correctly

-Fixed: Multiplayer respawn bug where the char loses everything (hopefully)

Known bugs:

All translations were corrupted due to a file renaming process. I had to use a tool to translate everything again so a lot of translations would be very wrong. Please tell me if you notice something and I will implement your correct translation