 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DDraceNetwork update for 23 September 2023

DDNet 17.3 released

Share · View all patches · Build 12264487 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

DDNet 17.3 has been released with the following changes:



  • [Client] Automatic multi-view for players in team [Possseidon]
  • [Client] Indicator on pause/unpause in demo player [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Demo search bar [furo321]
  • [Client] Directly render cut to video [furo321]
  • [Client] Golden angle to generate unique team colors [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Overhauled demo player skipping UI [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Overhauled server browser filter/details/friends [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Color vote if you votes yes/no [furo321]
  • [Editor] Generate pixelart from images [Marmare314]
  • [Client] Improved default skin [louis]
  • [Client] Updated countryflags (GP, MN, MQ, MW, PY, RE)[JuralBOZO]
  • [Client] Improve dbg_tuning and other debug HUD [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Button to reload entities background [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Improve Windows pipe (FIFO) support [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Fix rendering long lines in console [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Disable prediction when game is paused [Kaffeine]
  • [Client] Fix long console commands help [Ryozuki]
  • [Client] Don't send empty chat messages [Ryozuki]
  • [Client] Fix crash with too many votes [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Fix crash using goto_tele [Robyt3]
  • [Client] macOS server launcher fix [M0REKZ]
  • [Client] No box selection when panning [Marmare314]
  • [Client] Detect server being stopped on Linux again [Teero888]
  • [Client] Release mouse for X11 when LLDB breakpoint is hit [Jupeyy]
  • [Client] Fix camera zooming when exiting multiview [k-i-o & Vy0x2]
  • [Client] Fix lineinput selection cursor desync [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Fix chat history with cl_showchat 1 [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Fix countryflag scrolling [dobrykafe]
  • [Client] Fix chat clipping with OpenGL backend [Jupeyy]
  • [Client] Improve skin cleaning [Jupeyy]
  • [Editor] ctrl+f to load map prompt [furo321]
  • [Editor] Move automap rule files to subfolder [Robyt3]
  • [Editor] Progress spinner when saving [Robyt3]
  • [Editor] Scaling for envelopes [Marmare314]
  • [Editor] Keep brush when loading another map [Robyt3]
  • [Editor] Fix right-clicking envelope points [Marmare314]
  • [Editor] Warn about unsaved changes when dragging map file into game [dobrykafe]
  • [Editor] Fix envelope saving [Ravie]
  • [Server] Testing commands: unninja, solo, deep [Robyt3]
  • [Server] Fix 0.7 clients being able to join after slot change [ChillerDragon]
  • [Server] NO_SKIN_CHANGE_FOR_FROZEN game info flag [Kaffeine]
  • [Server] Fix everyone's swap getting reset [furo321]
  • [Server] Fix /load from backup database [Zwelf]
  • [Server] Fix scoreboard time reset when using /timecp [Robyt3]
  • [Server] Fix SQLite connection failure assertion [Robyt3]
  • [Server] Don't reigster to ipv6 when sv_ipv4only is enabled [furo321]
  • [Server] Record antibot events in teehistorian [heinrich5991]
  • [Server] Record join events in teehistorian [Zwelf]
  • [Server] Shut down DB connection pool on errors

Changed files in this update

DDraceNetwork Content Depot 412221
  • Loading history…
DDraceNetwork Windows 64bit Depot 412222
  • Loading history…
DDraceNetwork Windows 32bit Depot 412223
  • Loading history…
DDraceNetwork Mac OS X Depot 412224
  • Loading history…
DDraceNetwork Linux x86_64 Depot 412225
  • Loading history…
DDraceNetwork Linux x86 Depot 412226
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link