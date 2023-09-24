 Skip to content

Graviteam Tactics: Mius-Front update for 24 September 2023

Update 09/27/2023

Build 12264478

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added Churchill III tank.
  2. The algorithm for calculating the automatic capture/release of squares on the operational map has been changed.
  3. Added Soviet 120mm mortar.
  4. Added support for DLC Stalemate on Donets.

