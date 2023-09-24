- Added Churchill III tank.
- The algorithm for calculating the automatic capture/release of squares on the operational map has been changed.
- Added Soviet 120mm mortar.
- Added support for DLC Stalemate on Donets.
Graviteam Tactics: Mius-Front update for 24 September 2023
Update 09/27/2023
