2023.09.23 Update

1: Resolved compatibility issues with some language systems.

2: Implemented a new world map style.

3: Modified certain page structures and replaced some label descriptions with icons.

4: Changed the world map's drag function from the middle mouse button to holding down the left mouse button.

5: "Motorcycle Shops" and "Customization Shops" now significantly increase players' total distance and movement speed when attacking other factions.

6: Significantly reduced the number of monsters and airstrikes attacking player camps during zombie attacks.

7: Greatly decreased the health of certain high-level zombie leader units.

8: Increased the damage of most firearms.

9: Introduced phased decay of firearm effectiveness.

10: Reduced the number of units for other survivor factions and bandit factions.

11: Lowered the probability of certain BUFF effects.

12: Added a sub-map for bandit strongholds.

13: Redesigned the styles of other survivor faction and bandit faction strongholds.

14: "Invisible Backpack" item has been added to default clothing crafting items and can now be crafted.

15: Fixed untranslated text, interface adaptation, and translation errors (English translations will undergo manual review and AI translation in future versions).

16: Fixed an issue where the left side of the world map was unclickable.

17: Fixed some active skill release bugs.

18: Corrected incorrect mission objectives.

19: Fixed rigid movement issues.

20: Corrected some building research inaccuracies.

21: Add faction intelligence information.