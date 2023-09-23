2023.09.23 Update

1: Resolved compatibility issues with some language systems.
2: Implemented a new world map style.
3: Modified certain page structures and replaced some label descriptions with icons.
4: Changed the world map's drag function from the middle mouse button to holding down the left mouse button.
5: "Motorcycle Shops" and "Customization Shops" now significantly increase players' total distance and movement speed when attacking other factions.
6: Significantly reduced the number of monsters and airstrikes attacking player camps during zombie attacks.
7: Greatly decreased the health of certain high-level zombie leader units.
8: Increased the damage of most firearms.
9: Introduced phased decay of firearm effectiveness.
10: Reduced the number of units for other survivor factions and bandit factions.
11: Lowered the probability of certain BUFF effects.
12: Added a sub-map for bandit strongholds.
13: Redesigned the styles of other survivor faction and bandit faction strongholds.
14: "Invisible Backpack" item has been added to default clothing crafting items and can now be crafted.
15: Fixed untranslated text, interface adaptation, and translation errors (English translations will undergo manual review and AI translation in future versions).
16: Fixed an issue where the left side of the world map was unclickable.
17: Fixed some active skill release bugs.
18: Corrected incorrect mission objectives.
19: Fixed rigid movement issues.
20: Corrected some building research inaccuracies.
21: Add faction intelligence information.
