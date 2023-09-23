Major Update - Update #4 Hotfix #4

Hello, Hunters!

At this point I can't even call it a hotfix anymore because the game is so much better than the Major Update version we released on Wednesday thanks, of course, to your awesome feedback! Keep 'em coming and we'll keep deliverin'.

Change Log:

Reputation Economy improved:

Made the early Reputation Leveling Up happen faster.

Changed how the run progress is converted to Reputation XP, specially when dying early in the run.

You get even more Reputation XP if you slay the Bosses.

REBORN Economy improved:

When you Reborn, you automatically level up to spend points on the newly expanded Permanent Upgrades.

If you Reborned in an old save, you will be awarded these new levels when you open the game.

Increased the Reborn Upgrade price a little bit.

Visual improvements:

Improved the Headshot particles so they don't look like a burn effect.

Completely revamped the lighting in Great Hall.

Fixed black spots on Great Hall lighting.

Other improvements and fixes:

Made the Level Up progression in the Great Hall better in the very beginning.

Improved the volume of the Elemental Rifle sound.

Changed REBORN description from 'HARD HUNTING' to 'HARD BUT POWERFUL HUNTING'.

Fixed weapons sound stopping when shooting Legions or at a crazy Blood Rush.

Fixed "New" notifications showing up when they shouldn't on the Achievements and Upgrades.

Fixed typo on The Titan description.

Fixed fog color in the HUD on the Great Hall.

Improved information display on the Class Box tooltip.

Improved Titan life display on the HUD.

Improved Titan life distribution throughout the battle.

Improved spawn points of Gold Enemies.

Fixed MISSILE MASTER achievement not being achievable.

Improved some enemies outlines.

Improved unlock tooltips interaction on the Shop Screen.

Improved gamepad interaction on the Stage Selection.

Improved health display on Stats and HUD.

Fixed enemies rotation away from you when being pushed.

Added a blocking sound when it is not possible to buy a weapon because there is no slot available.

Changed Permanent Upgrade text from 'Discount Seal' to 'Discount at Gunpoint'.

More generous Gremnlin headshot collider.

More generous Bats collider.

Fixed scroll reset when pressing keys on the keyboard.

Wish you a great weekend of Vampire Hunting!

Cheers!