Eggsplosion update for 23 September 2023

New and improved sound effects and leaderboard UI fix

Build 12264356 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all,

We have just pushed out an update that brings new sound effects for various things as well as improving the music currently in the game.

Included in this update:

  • New sound effects for the following:
    Throwing, Dashing, Dying, Freeze Powerup and lastly the Rapid Fire Powerup
  • The music has been increased in pitch
  • The leaderboard UI now continues working after playing a game
  • The continue button in the pause menu works in every situation again

To come in the future:

  • Button prompts switching when the mouse was used
  • New and improved leaderboard UI
  • More achievements!

We will keep working hard to bring you the best eggxperience possible, in the mean time. Let us know what you think and what you would like to see coming to the game in the future!

