Gatedelvers Playtest update for 23 September 2023

Various Things & More Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12264324 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added infusion VFX.

  • New Pitchfork infusion: +30% throw force.

  • Hollow Heart now prevents curses from being fully purified.

  • Swapped Powder Pouch enchantments from passives to weapon & durability. (Suggested by Cellestus.)

  • Rounded Fastball numbers from 28%/38% to 30%/40%.

  • Added pick up prompt for items on the ground.

  • Added sign that warns you the Pit is a mess.

  • Rewrote a lot of how seals are handled & replicated to clients, should now replicate much better.

  • Probably fixed Fog seals continuing to tick after being removed by the Seal Converter. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Fixed Choice Hole seals just kinda not working properly.

  • Swapped Flashy Cape's infusion to a unique identical one instead of the Needle Cape infusion. (Reported by Aewynne.)

  • Fixed Double Jump assist not working for client players. (Reported by ツ.)

  • Fixed Rain Bow spawning duplicate arrows on clients. (Reported by Aewynne.)

  • Fixed client players treating every Rain Bow arrow as the primary one, causing silly chain reactions. (Reported by Aewynne.)

  • Made the Pit damage plane better at preventing things from clipping through it. (Reported by Cellestus and zaprice.)

  • Fixed the Seal Converter allowing you to convert seals after picking a choice hole and getting a seal from it.

Changed files in this update

