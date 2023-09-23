-
Added infusion VFX.
New Pitchfork infusion: +30% throw force.
Hollow Heart now prevents curses from being fully purified.
Swapped Powder Pouch enchantments from passives to weapon & durability. (Suggested by Cellestus.)
Rounded Fastball numbers from 28%/38% to 30%/40%.
Added pick up prompt for items on the ground.
Added sign that warns you the Pit is a mess.
Rewrote a lot of how seals are handled & replicated to clients, should now replicate much better.
Probably fixed Fog seals continuing to tick after being removed by the Seal Converter. (Reported by Cellestus.)
Fixed Choice Hole seals just kinda not working properly.
Swapped Flashy Cape's infusion to a unique identical one instead of the Needle Cape infusion. (Reported by Aewynne.)
Fixed Double Jump assist not working for client players. (Reported by ツ.)
Fixed Rain Bow spawning duplicate arrows on clients. (Reported by Aewynne.)
Fixed client players treating every Rain Bow arrow as the primary one, causing silly chain reactions. (Reported by Aewynne.)
Made the Pit damage plane better at preventing things from clipping through it. (Reported by Cellestus and zaprice.)
Fixed the Seal Converter allowing you to convert seals after picking a choice hole and getting a seal from it.
Gatedelvers Playtest update for 23 September 2023
Various Things & More Fixes
