Cosmic Strike - The Last Sub Sector: Patch Notes 2.1.85

Patch Notes 2.1.85

Intro:

The intro sequence on first boot has had some new improved artwork added.

UI:

While taking damage the Health bar will now flash red for a few seconds.

The back button at the top left of the screen has be reworded to Exit.

A new game mode menu has been added after clicking on the operations center.

The Shipyard now has a highlighted image/text when a ship is selected.

Cinematic mode auto timer removed and a new button has been added to the UI.

Enemies:

Red Arthropod now spawns little minions when killed.

Emerald Arthropod health reduced from 32000 to 15000.

Aqua Arthropod health reduced from 15000 to 8000

Some Arthropods will now only shoot if they have line of sight.

Arthropods detection radius increased from 2000 to 6000.



Ship balance:

The Player ships rotation speed , acceleration and rotation acceleration have been hugely increased (x4) to help improve playability.

Super heavy fighter now has a aim assist while pressing right click.

Game modes - Last Stand :

Last stand game mode has been added to the game.

This mode is wave after waves of enemies with increasing difficulty each wave with a total of 10 waves. There is currently 3 maps/arenas to choose from or try your luck with a random map.

There will eventually be 3 enemies to choose from but currently only the Arthropods are available. This is to help test the game mode, and find bugs. But more importantly to help test all new and upcoming ships performance. I am hoping that all ships will be able to get to wave 10 without any crew, modules or elite skills equipped.

If you think a ship is underperforming report it to the steam forums or the official discord, and I will look into buffing it.

During this update and future updates no ship will be nerfed unless it is 100% game breaking.

New Ships:

Crippler

Hull: 20000

Speed: 6

Skills:

"Shotgun Blast”

"Bomb Launcher”

"Top Speed Boost"

"Blink"

"Detection Buoy"

Thumper

Hull: 15000

Speed: 4.5

"Thumper Cannons"

"Bomb Launcher"

"Overload"

"Heal Drones"

"Blink"

Tormentor

Hull: 15000

Speed: 5.9

"Plasma Cannon"

"Plasma Bomb"

"Shield"

"Missiles"

"Detection Buoy"

Other Bug fixes:

A small audio bug during the intro has been fixed.

Good News

The Demo will be coming back in the near future!