Update v.165.36

-A new element has been added to the game that makes it easier to determine the Input-Output of objects now the system itself marks with arrows where the machine has an Input and where an Output is.





-Two new options have been added to the game settings that allow you to enable or disable the display of auxiliary lines during construction, as well as the ability to disable or enable Input-Output displays on objects.

In this case, the input and output display is also displayed on the selected object.

-Now at night the building is highlighted, and the ghost building (when under construction) illuminates a small area around itself for better viewing.

-A new section “WORLD SETTINGS” has appeared in the game settings, in these settings you can enable constant night or constant day if you need it.

-Fixed localization on the Splitter and Connector upgrade, now it says time instead of speed.

-A localization error in the English version of the game has been corrected on the glass recipe.

-Fixed the name of the Splitter and Connector for all languages.