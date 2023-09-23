 Skip to content

HYNPYTOL update for 23 September 2023

Update Notes For 23.09.23 (v1.0.1)

23.09.23 (v1.0.1)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue that made it impossible to proceed in the bone marrow area.
  • Fixed an issue where the ending cut scene did not play properly.

