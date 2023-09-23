Update 1.12

Slow but steady.

For this update, we've got a new scene, but I've mostly been concentrating on eradicating the typos (for now, only in the first part of the game) and adding different little flirt interactions.

I also fixed some bugs here and there, but if you still spot any, don't hestitate to report them one way or another.

Still not a lot of new things, but now, the first part of the game is pretty much as I envisionned (if you take out the battles), so once I've finished correcting everything, I hope to pick up the pace.

Thanks a lot for following the project.