Patch v01.03.07-beta

v01.03.07-beta
fixed: issue that prevented to handle confirm yes/no events
changed: damage reduction now can only reduce the damage to 1
changed: the armors (DR x2) (this also means that the light armor have more damage increasing)
changed: speed boosters got nerfed; increased energy reserve and lowered speed boost
changed: improved reactors; decreased energy regen delay and increased energy regen
changed: increased lava damage
added: minimum size for damage texts
fixed: lava now effects drones as well
fixed: you shouldn't be able to shoot while controlling a flying platform
changed: small visual elements
added: more 'ticks' to the game loading process
fixed: an issue with the cinematic mode
fixed: an issue with the chat, that interrupted menu loading (freezed the game on menu load after any ingame chat message)
changed: simulation will provide xp even if leaving the match
fixed: tons of script warnings
(reviewed development plans: most of the planned improvements went to frozen state until the game makes any profit; so they will be only created in WB2 if it will happen)
improved: active users checks
improved: error handling systems
Changed files in this update