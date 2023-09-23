Patch v01.03.07-beta

Share · View all patches · Build 12264162 · Last edited 23 September 2023 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy

v01.03.07-beta

fixed: issue that prevented to handle confirm yes/no events

changed: damage reduction now can only reduce the damage to 1

changed: the armors (DR x2) (this also means that the light armor have more damage increasing)

changed: speed boosters got nerfed; increased energy reserve and lowered speed boost

changed: improved reactors; decreased energy regen delay and increased energy regen

changed: increased lava damage

added: minimum size for damage texts

fixed: lava now effects drones as well

fixed: you shouldn't be able to shoot while controlling a flying platform

changed: small visual elements

added: more 'ticks' to the game loading process

fixed: an issue with the cinematic mode

fixed: an issue with the chat, that interrupted menu loading (freezed the game on menu load after any ingame chat message)

changed: simulation will provide xp even if leaving the match

fixed: tons of script warnings

(reviewed development plans: most of the planned improvements went to frozen state until the game makes any profit; so they will be only created in WB2 if it will happen)

improved: active users checks

improved: error handling systems