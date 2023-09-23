Improvement
- Improvement of several textures (I can't increase them too much, because I risk bugs, Unity has a ceiling of 4GB, otherwise I have to use more advanced techniques, I will see how to improve this later).
Balancing
- Price of random scrolls: Normal +100%, Magic +50%, Rare +30%.
bug fix
- The quick healing skill works correctly with the belt which allows you to gain +X% healing after 3 seconds when it is activated automatically.
- The belt that gives +X% on "quick heal" really gives the indicated amount.
- Summon attack gains 2% more per level instead of 18%. At maximum level, summons remain powerful!
- Summon life increases by 3% per level, instead of 6% per level.
- The information for the number of chests completed, blocking door and boss killed at the top of the world map, clearly shows the amount per individual item in addition to the total.
