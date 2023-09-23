Boss Mode Update!

Hello CMDRs

We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our brand-new BOSS Mode! Currently, BOSS Mode has only one level, but we will be adding and expanding more exciting content in the future! In this mode, you will face a series of formidable bosses, taking turns to engage in intense battles. Do you have the courage to take on this challenge?

This update brings more excitement and strategy to the game. Each boss comes with unique attack patterns and weaknesses, and you'll need to identify and employ the best strategies to defeat them.

Come and try out this thrilling new mode, test your shooting skills, and reap handsome rewards! We appreciate your continued support, so let's fight together!