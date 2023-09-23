🎮 Greetings, Community! 🎮
🚀 Next steps on our roadmap are done - SETUPS and RAIDS update - v.1.3.0 is here
Update will work with your old saves!
The update includes:
- 🚨SET-UP Deals🚨:
Sometimes [color=#FFD700]TRADE DEAL[/color] is police set-up.
To escape the SET-UP, you must beat the Quick Time Event Game and try to press the correct button when shown.
Three correct hits in a row will make you escape the ambush, otherwise you will be fighting DTF Agents.
- 👮Police Street Raids👮:
The police are keeping an eye on your moves on the street.
When they have the opportunity they will try to raid your street activities.
When you hire [color=#d43737]DIRTY COP[/color], you will be warned of a police raid and have a chance to organize a [color=#d43737]HIDEOUT[/color].
A police raid will result in the stop of [color=#ffa700]STREET[/color] income for [color=#d43737]3 days[/color].
- 🪙Bank Loan Bug Fix🪙:
Thanks to community member @Maitso the Bank Loan bug is fixed.
💪Have fun with the new update💪
👷♂️ We are now left with the introduction of the last ROADMAP point. 👷♂️
🌟The next update will be a full V2 update that will summarize all points on the ROADMAP🌟
