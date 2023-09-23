Share · View all patches · Build 12263954 · Last edited 23 September 2023 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy

🚀 Next steps on our roadmap are done - SETUPS and RAIDS update - v.1.3.0 is here

The update includes:

🚨SET-UP Deals🚨:

Sometimes [color=#FFD700]TRADE DEAL[/color] is police set-up.

To escape the SET-UP, you must beat the Quick Time Event Game and try to press the correct button when shown.

Three correct hits in a row will make you escape the ambush, otherwise you will be fighting DTF Agents.

👮Police Street Raids👮:

The police are keeping an eye on your moves on the street.

When they have the opportunity they will try to raid your street activities.

When you hire [color=#d43737]DIRTY COP[/color], you will be warned of a police raid and have a chance to organize a [color=#d43737]HIDEOUT[/color].

A police raid will result in the stop of [color=#ffa700]STREET[/color] income for [color=#d43737]3 days[/color].

🪙Bank Loan Bug Fix🪙:

Thanks to community member @Maitso the Bank Loan bug is fixed.

💪Have fun with the new update💪

👷‍♂️ We are now left with the introduction of the last ROADMAP point. 👷‍♂️

