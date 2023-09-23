 Skip to content

多炮塔神教 Playtest update for 23 September 2023

0.3.9

Build 12263882 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introducing the brand new multi-turreted tank - Cruiser Mk I. It features a 2-pounder gun with good penetration but lacks effectiveness in post-penetration effects. This tank has an astonishing loading speed and two 7.7mm machine gun turrets.
By the way, all multi-turreted tanks in this game are free and do not require unlocking. Enjoy playing!

-Adjusted the bonus and negative effects of concrete armor, as it was too powerful.
-Fixed some erroneous English texts.
-Resolved the issue of incorrect display of ammo count for the autocannon after player respawn.

Changed files in this update

