Introducing the brand new multi-turreted tank - Cruiser Mk I. It features a 2-pounder gun with good penetration but lacks effectiveness in post-penetration effects. This tank has an astonishing loading speed and two 7.7mm machine gun turrets.

By the way, all multi-turreted tanks in this game are free and do not require unlocking. Enjoy playing!

-Adjusted the bonus and negative effects of concrete armor, as it was too powerful.

-Fixed some erroneous English texts.

-Resolved the issue of incorrect display of ammo count for the autocannon after player respawn.

