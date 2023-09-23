Fixes and improvements

Thanks to everybody who report me the bags in the game and give the ideas about new functions and improvements!
I have made by your requests:
Improvements:
- Warning lights for sector 2
- Has been fixed settings of couple position
- Fix of collider for Stool machine
- Renamed some of furniture
- Buttons Reset and Restart has been added to error window
- Fixed the problem when many NPCs try to go through the door simultaneously
- Fix of Washstand
- Fix of camera system (On some computers, activating the security camera system resulted a system error. I couldn’t repeat this problem on my computer, but I remade the security camera system. Please let me know the result. Did the changes helped or not?)
Changed files in this update