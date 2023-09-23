 Skip to content

Sci-fi builder update for 23 September 2023

Fixes and improvements

Build 12263868 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to everybody who report me the bags in the game and give the ideas about new functions and improvements!
I have made by your requests:

Improvements:

  • Warning lights for sector 2
  • Has been fixed settings of couple position
  • Fix of collider for Stool machine
  • Renamed some of furniture
  • Buttons Reset and Restart has been added to error window
  • Fixed the problem when many NPCs try to go through the door simultaneously
  • Fix of Washstand
  • Fix of camera system (On some computers, activating the security camera system resulted a system error. I couldn’t repeat this problem on my computer, but I remade the security camera system. Please let me know the result. Did the changes helped or not?)

