20230923-HotFix

Ver 0.9.0.2.2309235

<Game Content Fixes>

-Connect

Fixed object not being synchronized when connecting.

-Picture

Magma area color tone adjustment.

-System

Incorrect deletion of grave has been fixed.

World Boundary Lens Correction.

Adjusting the brightness of some objects.

-Cube

Fixed black gold royal brick can't be deformed by hammer.

Adjust the durability of giant tree block and dirt.

-Dungeon

Fix dungeon error when connecting.

-Battle

Combat feel adjustment.

Fixed unexplained death after being hit by flying.

-Equipment

Fixed the effect of stainless steel ice cube.

When equipped with self-luminous equipment,

it can still glow after being hidden.

-Model

Modification to model of bear kigurumi, sunshade straw hat.

Fix the error that decoration can be mount on feet.

Some objects fixed.

--Text

Correction of some fashions, system parameters and appearance name.

-Update

Addition of building - Portal

Cave mouse add new drop item

You can see your teammates' character ID in connecting mode

Gashapon Machine add hairstyle and underwear