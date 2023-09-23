 Skip to content

HAINYA WORLD update for 23 September 2023

20230923-HotFix

Share · View all patches · Build 12263835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver 0.9.0.2.2309235
<Game Content Fixes>
-Connect
Fixed object not being synchronized when connecting.

-Picture
Magma area color tone adjustment.

-System
Incorrect deletion of grave has been fixed.
World Boundary Lens Correction.
Adjusting the brightness of some objects.

-Cube
Fixed black gold royal brick can't be deformed by hammer.
Adjust the durability of giant tree block and dirt.

-Dungeon
Fix dungeon error when connecting.

-Battle
Combat feel adjustment.
Fixed unexplained death after being hit by flying.

-Equipment
Fixed the effect of stainless steel ice cube.
When equipped with self-luminous equipment,
it can still glow after being hidden.

-Model
Modification to model of bear kigurumi, sunshade straw hat.
Fix the error that decoration can be mount on feet.
Some objects fixed.

--Text
Correction of some fashions, system parameters and appearance name.

-Update
Addition of building - Portal
Cave mouse add new drop item
You can see your teammates' character ID in connecting mode
Gashapon Machine add hairstyle and underwear

