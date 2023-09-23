 Skip to content

B.o.W II VR update for 23 September 2023

9/23/2023 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12263805 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made it possible to do safety stops, at depths of above 6 meters as this will now reduce the players residual nitrogen levels as well.

Divemaster will state this to the player also.

Cheers

