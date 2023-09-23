Localization Patch and Other Fixes - v1.0.26

Hey Oracles,

First off, thank you for the amazing support with the launch of Astrea!

We couldn’t be happier seeing all the people who are enjoying the launch, all the kind words.

It is an amazing feeling! Thanks for the support!

🎉😭🎉💪🎉😭🎉

We have received feedback from the community that there are a few issues with some localization. Incorrect translations currently read “every x turns, do y” only say “every turn, do y”, without the turn number (and some other action descriptions) which this patch addresses.

This patch also fixes some of the bugs already reported, but we couldn’t fix all of them yet, because it was important to send this localization patch as soon as possible, but we will keep working on the rest of them. We are also trying to make some balance changes based on your feedback, some of those changes will probably be on the next patch already (not this one, but the next xD).

Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

Fixed Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean and Japanese localization problem with missing numbers on some descriptions.

Fixed enemy fight soft locking after defeating him with full virtues on Player's Corruption meter.

Fixed tooltip on Data Collection and Disable Particle Effects toggle when changing tab using joystick/keyboard.

Fixed Infinity Purification not happening on some edge cases.

Fixed Level up panel visual bug in some languages.

Fixed Indigo Soul forge action without a value.

Fixed Electrostatic Field not decreasing on player and sentinels.

Fixed Sands of Time + Hourglass Module + Armillary Sphere soft locking the game.

We hope this patch improves your experience! Thanks for all the bug reports and suggestions/feedback, keep the suggestions and bug reporting coming, it will help improve the game 😎

If you experience a bug or find another issue with localization, then join the Astrea Discord and report it in the bug report’s channel !