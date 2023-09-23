 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Scarred Stars: Traumatic Edition update for 23 September 2023

Version 6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12263545 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Graphics

  • Zoomed Field of View closer
  • Improved the way bust graphics are shown and changed when multiple characters are talking

Engine

  • Updated corescript to 1.7.0 (was 1.5.0)

Messages

  • Added Message Log, accessible from the in game menu
  • Added ability to hide Messages
  • Much added message functionality, such as ability to fast forward the and set automatic text progression

Optimizations

  • Numerous optimizations to scripts

Quality of Life

  • If your mentality reaches the point that you pee yourself, you get the Despairing Incontinence status which is clearly visible to tell you something changed.

Options

  • You can now enable/disable tutorials from options

Scares

  • The creepy portrait is now permanently in a twisted state after meeting the little girl for the first time
  • The plant in first floor of House of Fun changes after meeting the little girl for the first time

Tutorials

  • Tutorials have been completely redesigned.

UI

  • The ingame UI has been completely redesigned, for more sleek look

Changed files in this update

Scarred Stars: Traumatic Edition Content Depot 1754761
  • Loading history…
Scarred Stars: Traumatic Edition Mac Depot 1754763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link