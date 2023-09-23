Version 6.0

Graphics
- Zoomed Field of View closer
- Improved the way bust graphics are shown and changed when multiple characters are talking
Engine
- Updated corescript to 1.7.0 (was 1.5.0)
Messages
- Added Message Log, accessible from the in game menu
- Added ability to hide Messages
- Much added message functionality, such as ability to fast forward the and set automatic text progression
Optimizations
- Numerous optimizations to scripts
Quality of Life
- If your mentality reaches the point that you pee yourself, you get the Despairing Incontinence status which is clearly visible to tell you something changed.
Options
- You can now enable/disable tutorials from options
Scares
- The creepy portrait is now permanently in a twisted state after meeting the little girl for the first time
- The plant in first floor of House of Fun changes after meeting the little girl for the first time
Tutorials
- Tutorials have been completely redesigned.
UI
- The ingame UI has been completely redesigned, for more sleek look
