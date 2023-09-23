 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stress Chess update for 23 September 2023

Patch 1.0.1 Minor Leaderboard Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12263522 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.1:

Now that the leaderboards have a good number of scores on them, I made a few tweaks to make them look better.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2471691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link