Overhours Playtest update for 17 October 2023

Version 0.6.0-a Update: Partial Controller Support, Ratings and Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12263521 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

FEATURES

**

  • Added controller support (but only for general gameplay and combat).
  • Controllers are able to skip dialogue and waves.
  • Added a rating system, the round now takes into account the 4 conditions players will need to achieve for max hourglass rating. (Beat the level, Beat the round within par time, Let less than 50% of enemies through, Did not let any enemies escape)
  • Added a call to action button in the main menu. (Discord and Steam)

**

TWEAKS

**

  • The cursor disappears if a controller is detected.
  • Increase controller joysticks dead zone.
  • Remove the second delay in the loading screen.
  • During combat, UI will indicate how many enemies can escape in a room.
  • Added a selling penalty when you sell your defenses.
  • Waves are now triggered with "P" instead of at the hourglass.
  • Updated Mai 3D model and animations.
  • Wave cooldown has decreased from 45 seconds to 30 seconds.
  • Improvements to shooting combat.
  • Increased enemies in each wave.
  • Decrease damage of all traps and guns.

**

BUGFIXES

**

  • Fixed cursor does not appear on any UI screen during combat.
  • Fixed player's door health does not reset when restarting, making the game stuck in the loading screen.
  • Fixed attempts to restart the game after winning, will just reload the scene but continue where it left off.
  • Fixed a bug where dying does not trigger the Game Over screen.

**

KNOWN ISSUES

**

  • Controller does not fully support UI controls.

