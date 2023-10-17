Version 0.6.0-a Update: Partial Controller Support, Ratings and Improvements

**
FEATURES
**
- Added controller support (but only for general gameplay and combat).
- Controllers are able to skip dialogue and waves.
- Added a rating system, the round now takes into account the 4 conditions players will need to achieve for max hourglass rating. (Beat the level, Beat the round within par time, Let less than 50% of enemies through, Did not let any enemies escape)
- Added a call to action button in the main menu. (Discord and Steam)
**
TWEAKS
**
- The cursor disappears if a controller is detected.
- Increase controller joysticks dead zone.
- Remove the second delay in the loading screen.
- During combat, UI will indicate how many enemies can escape in a room.
- Added a selling penalty when you sell your defenses.
- Waves are now triggered with "P" instead of at the hourglass.
- Updated Mai 3D model and animations.
- Wave cooldown has decreased from 45 seconds to 30 seconds.
- Improvements to shooting combat.
- Increased enemies in each wave.
- Decrease damage of all traps and guns.
**
BUGFIXES
**
- Fixed cursor does not appear on any UI screen during combat.
- Fixed player's door health does not reset when restarting, making the game stuck in the loading screen.
- Fixed attempts to restart the game after winning, will just reload the scene but continue where it left off.
- Fixed a bug where dying does not trigger the Game Over screen.
**
KNOWN ISSUES
**
- Controller does not fully support UI controls.
Changed files in this update