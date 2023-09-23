 Skip to content

Steredenn update for 23 September 2023

Steredenn 2.6.1

Build 12263474

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix Red Baron not picking medikits
  • Fix Destroyer MK2 having long pauses between lasers
  • Fix boss music played even with volume at 0

Still looking for the Linux incompatibility bug, sorry about that.

