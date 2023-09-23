9.23 Update

各位玩家好，我们刚刚更新了一个版本，修复了部分影响大家游玩的问题。若您在游玩过程中需要任何帮助，都可以加入官方玩家群，联系带【问题反馈】的管理员向我们反馈。

V0.9.0923b45 patchnote

【Adjustments】

1. At the beginning of Yan Ge Xing, add a "Meridian Damage" status, which unlocks a new buff state after removal.

2. The cost for consulting Miao Cai Die has been adjusted to "Fire Ants" (obtained through bug hunting in Soul Destroyer Forest and auctioning at Night Demon Square).

3. The item guide has added "Immovable Mountain", "Wan Min Palm", and "Xiao Hong Chen Music Score".

4. If the rescue of Chu Kuang Sheng fails and the master Yan Ge Xing dies, players can choose whether to leave the sect.

5. Adjusted the dialogue related to finding Chu Kuang Sheng in Melody House.

【Fixes】

1. Fixed the issue with incorrect quality display of the ultimate move, "Thousand Mountains Birds Fly Away".

2. Fixed issues where some martial arts guides were missing in display.

3. Fixed an issue where the external skill "Armor Breaker Emperor" showed additional effects.

4. Fixed an issue where killing the rich merchant at No-Name Ferry caused the ferryman to not appear.

If anyone encounters any problems during gameplay, or has any questions about the creative workshop, you can join the official Discord server (https://discord.gg/AZ4bhTYAaJ) and ask.