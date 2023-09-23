Patch v0.6.1.2

We have fixed a bug that caused the housekeeper to leave the tavern a few minutes after starting to work.

We have fixed a bug that did not allow picking up drinks from some slots of the aging kegs mounted on a stand.

We have fixed a bug in the loading of aging kegs.

We have updated the translations.

Simplified Chinese is now fully translated, we are still working on the other languages.



During the next week, we will continue releasing patches to fix all the bugs that have appeared with the new version. Thanks for your patience.