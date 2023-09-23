 Skip to content

Outerstellar Playtest update for 23 September 2023

Beta Playtest update 2

23 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes the major issue where people were unable to spawn in US-West server, and potentially blocking a lot of spawn points in other servers.

Thanks for playing!

