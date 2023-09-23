Gameplay update - Improving the User Experience

Hello, we have decided to focus on the game's UX, specifically the understanding of the gameplay. To achieve this, we have implemented the following points:
- Added a colored thread to the yarn ball to indicate that it is unraveling.
- The scores displayed at the bottom of the screen will match the color of your cat.
- Scores will now always start from 0 and go up to the required distance, preventing the score from decreasing during the game and showing the total score at the end.
- Added hints before starting the game.
- Added the current score above the yarn ball.
- Fixed the issue of the controller not being usable during the game.
