 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kitty Ball update for 23 September 2023

Gameplay update - Improving the User Experience

Share · View all patches · Build 12263430 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, we have decided to focus on the game's UX, specifically the understanding of the gameplay. To achieve this, we have implemented the following points:

  • Added a colored thread to the yarn ball to indicate that it is unraveling.
  • The scores displayed at the bottom of the screen will match the color of your cat.
  • Scores will now always start from 0 and go up to the required distance, preventing the score from decreasing during the game and showing the total score at the end.
  • Added hints before starting the game.
  • Added the current score above the yarn ball.
  • Fixed the issue of the controller not being usable during the game.


Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1858531 Depot 1858531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link