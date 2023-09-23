Gameplay update - Improving the User Experience

Hello, we have decided to focus on the game's UX, specifically the understanding of the gameplay. To achieve this, we have implemented the following points:

Added a colored thread to the yarn ball to indicate that it is unraveling.

The scores displayed at the bottom of the screen will match the color of your cat.

Scores will now always start from 0 and go up to the required distance, preventing the score from decreasing during the game and showing the total score at the end.

Added hints before starting the game.

Added the current score above the yarn ball.

Fixed the issue of the controller not being usable during the game.



