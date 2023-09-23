The Southern City Update is Live

The exploration of drifting goes foward. New update today with a second big city and smaller places to visit. We also done some bug fixes (Roads, Gameplay etc.) and created a temporary new main menu.

In the close future we will make and add:

-More new music

-Menu and Options Settings: Keybinds (Keyboard and Controler), Audio, Visual.

-Fix Controler Support

-Add UI sounds to menu buttons and settings

-Day-Night Cycle Weather Conditions etc.

-Gas Station with working gas tank to fuel up

-Tuning Shop to tune up your car.