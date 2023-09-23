 Skip to content

Drift City Underground update for 23 September 2023

The Southern City Update is Live

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The exploration of drifting goes foward. New update today with a second big city and smaller places to visit. We also done some bug fixes (Roads, Gameplay etc.) and created a temporary new main menu.
In the close future we will make and add:

-More new music
-Menu and Options Settings: Keybinds (Keyboard and Controler), Audio, Visual.
-Fix Controler Support
-Add UI sounds to menu buttons and settings
-Day-Night Cycle Weather Conditions etc.
-Gas Station with working gas tank to fuel up
-Tuning Shop to tune up your car.

