Ping Pong Deluxe update for 23 September 2023

Hotfix 0.5.1 EA

Patchnotes

  • Music and SFX sliders now also in the pause menu
  • Inventory and difficulty level can be clicked through with "1" and "2" keys and with the shoulder buttons

  • Difficulty level no longer shows an error
  • The music bar no longer shows "Muted" when the game is muted. The music title is displayed anyway
  • The performance from the game has been revised

If you find bugs or have ideas for the game, feel free to post them on the official Ping Pong Deluxe server!
Discord

Thanks for playing,
Tschutscha Games

