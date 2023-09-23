 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Critter Cove Playtest update for 23 September 2023

Patch Update M15.04 Demo

Share · View all patches · Build 12263389 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Many minor bug fixes.
  • Fixed boat huge engine glitch.
  • Wired up mouse sensitivity slider.
  • Better notification of what houses you can select for player house at the start.
  • Continue from the load screen will now select the latest auto save (auto saves are done each in game hour) to prevent significant loss of progress in case of issues.
  • Disable localization since localization is not in demo.
  • Disable Critter voice by default (can be re-enabled from the options audio screen)
  • Dialog fixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2550131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link