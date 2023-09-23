Patch Update M15.04 Demo

- Many minor bug fixes.
- Fixed boat huge engine glitch.
- Wired up mouse sensitivity slider.
- Better notification of what houses you can select for player house at the start.
- Continue from the load screen will now select the latest auto save (auto saves are done each in game hour) to prevent significant loss of progress in case of issues.
- Disable localization since localization is not in demo.
- Disable Critter voice by default (can be re-enabled from the options audio screen)
- Dialog fixes.
