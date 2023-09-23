Share · View all patches · Build 12263319 · Last edited 23 September 2023 – 09:09:18 UTC by Wendy

The EXTREMENESS Challenge

Welcome to the very first The Backrooms Deluxe EVENT CHALLENGE!

You have until September 30th to submit your speedrun.

Time may be extended in case we do not get at least 5 submissions

Speedrun the game on Extremeness% on the speedrun.com page which you can find here.

Rules 📜

You can not switch save slot.

You can not change the difficulty after starting the run.

You have to play in extreme mode.

mode. You cannot die. If you die, delete your save slot, stop recording and start a new run. Doesn't matter if you're on Level 3999 and you use the chairs bug. Your fault dude.

Have fun. This is mandatory, if you do not have fun your run will be rejected.

Prizes 🏆

First place:

Special Extremeness Winner Role in the Discord Server

2x The Backrooms Deluxe Game Keys

Second place:

Special Extremeness Role in the Discord Server

1x The Backrooms Deluxe Game Key

Third place:

Special "Partecipation Trophy" Role in the Discord Server

1x The Backrooms Deluxe Game Key

Remember to join the Discord Server for updates about this event!

Good Luck!