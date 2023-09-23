Update 0.18 "Settings, UI & Dirt" is finaly here!
The UI has been reworked to be more like other games, M for map, I for inventory etc
Inventory has been moved from Q to I (by default, old players will still have Q untill they reset or reassign)
Store is now P (Just like FS) So old players will have to reassign the P brake to Space or something
Map is now M, This would have interfered with the Cruise control but that got removed and will be replaced by a better solution in the next update
Changelog:
improved dirt handeling
Improved dirt lock
Manual dirt lock
optional bulk mode
Gameplay options
Gamepad buttons are now named "X button" for example instead of "Generic Button 1"
Axis are now named "-Y axis" for example instead of "Generic axis 1"
Ctrl hints now actully show what is mapped to them
Improved visual design to make contrast better
Inventory now is its own menu
Map is now its own menu
Store is now its own menu
Best regards
Christian
