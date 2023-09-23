Update 0.18 "Settings, UI & Dirt" is finaly here!

The UI has been reworked to be more like other games, M for map, I for inventory etc

Inventory has been moved from Q to I (by default, old players will still have Q untill they reset or reassign)

Store is now P (Just like FS) So old players will have to reassign the P brake to Space or something

Map is now M, This would have interfered with the Cruise control but that got removed and will be replaced by a better solution in the next update

Changelog:

improved dirt handeling

Improved dirt lock

Manual dirt lock

optional bulk mode

Gameplay options

Gamepad buttons are now named "X button" for example instead of "Generic Button 1"

Axis are now named "-Y axis" for example instead of "Generic axis 1"

Ctrl hints now actully show what is mapped to them

Improved visual design to make contrast better

Inventory now is its own menu

Map is now its own menu

Store is now its own menu

Best regards

Christian