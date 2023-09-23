 Skip to content

Warlord update for 23 September 2023

Warlord Chapter 15 ELITE (0.15.0)

23 September 2023

In Warlord Chapter 15 MC attacks the Imperial Capital.

Changes:

  • Chapter 15
  • +22 new animations
  • New Gallery (see notes)
  • Replaced some chapter 14 images with hybrid renders
  • Replaced some chapter 3 images with hybrid animations
  • 2 new achievements (Steam-only)
  • 2 new "ELITE" animations
  • Re-balanced Chapter 14 options: "Castrate" option available for lust+chaos path.

Gallery Notes: Gallery is not comprehensive. It contains select clips from each scene and variations from the different game paths. It should be a good indicator that you've found all the content if you want to try all game paths.

Because of all the re-balancing, it is recommended that games start at the beginning of chapter 14 or start a new game. There will be more re-balancing when chapter 16 comes out.

