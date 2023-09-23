Warlord Chapter 15 ELITE (0.15.0)

In Warlord Chapter 15 MC attacks the Imperial Capital.

Changes:

Chapter 15

+22 new animations

New Gallery (see notes)

Replaced some chapter 14 images with hybrid renders

Replaced some chapter 3 images with hybrid animations

2 new achievements (Steam-only)

2 new "ELITE" animations

Re-balanced Chapter 14 options: "Castrate" option available for lust+chaos path.

Gallery Notes: Gallery is not comprehensive. It contains select clips from each scene and variations from the different game paths. It should be a good indicator that you've found all the content if you want to try all game paths.

Because of all the re-balancing, it is recommended that games start at the beginning of chapter 14 or start a new game. There will be more re-balancing when chapter 16 comes out.