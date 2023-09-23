Warlord Chapter 15 ELITE (0.15.0)

In Warlord Chapter 15 MC attacks the Imperial Capital.
Changes:
- Chapter 15
- +22 new animations
- New Gallery (see notes)
- Replaced some chapter 14 images with hybrid renders
- Replaced some chapter 3 images with hybrid animations
- 2 new achievements (Steam-only)
- 2 new "ELITE" animations
- Re-balanced Chapter 14 options: "Castrate" option available for lust+chaos path.
Gallery Notes: Gallery is not comprehensive. It contains select clips from each scene and variations from the different game paths. It should be a good indicator that you've found all the content if you want to try all game paths.
Because of all the re-balancing, it is recommended that games start at the beginning of chapter 14 or start a new game. There will be more re-balancing when chapter 16 comes out.
Changed files in this update