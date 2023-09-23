Update Log#54——v0.8.35

This update mainly distinguishes between the transitional cards of the archer (not losing card difference) and the cards of the draw (earning card difference).
Card adjustment:
- Step down+==Effect adjustment==Change to gain 4 armor, draw 1 piece
- Accelerate+==Effect adjustment==Change to 1 drawing, reduce 2 fees
- Mobile shooting==Effect adjustment==Changed to 1 fee, 2/4 damage, draw 1/1 card
- Messenger element==Effect adjustment==Change to 4/6 attack power, draw 2/3 cards
Bug fix:
- Fixed the issue of using defense cards without sound effects
- Fixed the issue of incorrect card display hierarchy
- Fixed the issue of Rat Man thieves not being able to steal money
- Fixed the issue where the stolen item name exceeded the display
