与我签订契约，成为救世勇者吧！ update for 23 September 2023

Update Log#54——v0.8.35

Update Log#54——v0.8.35

Build 12263211

This update mainly distinguishes between the transitional cards of the archer (not losing card difference) and the cards of the draw (earning card difference).

Card adjustment:
  • Step down+==Effect adjustment==Change to gain 4 armor, draw 1 piece
  • Accelerate+==Effect adjustment==Change to 1 drawing, reduce 2 fees
  • Mobile shooting==Effect adjustment==Changed to 1 fee, 2/4 damage, draw 1/1 card
  • Messenger element==Effect adjustment==Change to 4/6 attack power, draw 2/3 cards
Bug fix:
  • Fixed the issue of using defense cards without sound effects
  • Fixed the issue of incorrect card display hierarchy
  • Fixed the issue of Rat Man thieves not being able to steal money
  • Fixed the issue where the stolen item name exceeded the display

