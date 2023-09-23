Bug Fixes & Quality of Life Update

Fixed Leaderboard Achievements. Getting to 20+ score on Easy/Medium/Hard will now unlock the achievement correctly (may need to load into the exact level that you have 20+ score saved on, and die to trigger it).

Reworked and fixed the Shipyard, pressing "Confirm" will now correctly save the selected ship. Pressing "Back" will now correctly exit back to the main menu without selecting the last viewed ship as your selected ship.

Also made the navigation a little bit better.

Note:

Now that i've finished fixing the major problems with the game that i know of, i will now start making some new content for Special Ops.

I really like the levels that i've made in Special Ops but haven't created many of them with similar designs yet, so i'll work on that (Specifically Spec Ops lvl 1, 2, and 3.)