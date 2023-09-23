We have just released a new update for ChilloutVR on the stable branch.
ChilloutVR 2023r172
This update contains the following major changes:
Voice chat System:
We have made further changes to the voice chat system in order to improve performance and stability.
These changes are not compatible with the previous version. So we urge everyone to update as soon as possible.
Menu Rendering System:
We improved the resource usage of the menus when they were not in use, leading to improved performance.
Improved Animator Driver behavior:
If the animator driver is not in the main Avatar animator, it is considered a misc animator and is local only, the same as putting it in a world.
If a driver runs on a Spawnable, only the owner sets the spawnable value, remote users will still set an animator value.
If the local-only bool is checked, the driver will only run for the wearer of the avatar, or for the owner of the spawnable- remotes will not set an animator value.
World Custom Collision:
With CCK 3.6 You can now capture your world collision matrix to be applied in-game.
New Layers:
The new CCK brings new Layers for prop makers.
Layer 6: PassPlayer
This Layer will Block Default but lets players through.
Layer 7: BlockPlayer
This Layer will Block Players but lets the Default Layer pass through.
In general, props will now be able to use the following layers:
0: Default
1: TransparentFX
2: Ignore Raycasts
4: Water
5: UI
6: PassPlayer
7: BlockPlayer
12: Camera Only
If a prop contains an object on a different layer, it will be moved to Default.
General fixes and changes:
-
Added notification for when the user attempts to spawn a prop with props disabled in the content filter
-
Added notification for when the user attempts to spawn a prop in an offline instance
-
Added notification for when the user attempts to drop a portal in an offline instance
-
Added notification for when the local avatar is loading or switched
-
Added notification for when the CVRCameraHelper CCK component takes a screenshot
-
Added notification for when the user loses connection to the instance
-
Added notification for when all personal props are removed
-
Added notifications for when the user removes all props & avatars
-
Added toggles for the Disconnected, Flight Mode, Prop Spawned, and Portal Dropped HUD notifications
-
Added PlayerMaterialParser to Avatar Component Whitelist
-
Added set component active to interactable actions
-
Added custom collider support for advanced avatar trigger
-
Added set-by-distance support for advanced avatar trigger
-
Added custom collider support for spawnable trigger
-
Added set-by-distance support for spawnable trigger
-
Added held/attached/controlled checks to parameter stream for props and worlds
-
Added gun controller ray cast hit detection
-
Added non-physical pickup mode for pick-up objects that can be set in the CCK
-
Added pagination and dynamic loading for the world lists
-
Added custom skybox & color options to CVRMirror
-
Added isLocalInteractable setting to CVRAdvancedAvatarSettingsTrigger
-
Added Portable Camera fullscreen bind to Desktop (F11)
-
Added OnPointerExit to the interactable Component
-
Adjusted Nameplate highlighting for Player Voices to not be delayed
-
Adjusted Spawnables to be able to set animator parameters other than floats
-
Adjusted Object Push Pull to use playspace scale as a modifier
-
Adjusted HUD notifications to prevent the same notification from appearing multiple times
-
Adjusted loading & distance-hidden avatars keep the scale of the previously loaded avatar
-
Adjusted distance avatar (*) to visually pivot from the center instead of below
-
Adjusted avatar switching to not reset viewpoint & playspace scale until a switch is completed
-
Adjusted the default volume of video players
-
Adjusted default pointers to no longer be limited to explicit filtered triggers
-
Adjusted the safety distance to 50km from 0,0,0 instead of 200km
-
Adjusted Portable Camera Take Photo bind from (E) to (F) to prevent accidental captures
-
Adjusted rendering logic of the Portable Camera, so it cannot be over-rendered
-
Adjusted the screenshot logic to reduce banding visible on taken pictures
-
Fixed an issue related to audio problems on Mono output devices
-
Fixed an issue related to self-collision on avatars not working properly
-
Fixed an issue related to teleporting in VR. (Chairs, Interactables
-
Fixed an issue related to playspace scale value being incorrect in Desktop mode
-
Fixed an issue related to Video Player Audio Sources ignoring additional attenuation
-
Fixed an issue related to the camera scale gesture not scaling with the playspace scale
-
Fixed an issue related to the initial portable camera placement not being adjusted to the playspace scale
-
Fixed an issue related to the portable camera scale being reset to a fixed size when scaling the avatar
-
Fixed an issue related to changing the playspace scale not immediately adjusting the Camera, Menu, and Collider scales
-
Fixed an issue related to large AAS lists causing performance issues when changing values
-
Fixed an issue related to player position syncing incorrectly when no avatar was loaded
-
Fixed an issue related to the loading avatar being on the wrong rendering layer
-
Fixed an issue related to Lip Sync getting stuck in some cases
-
Fixed an issue related to teleporting not resetting velocity & applied gravity
-
Fixed an issue related to the player not entering a chair at the correct initial rotation
-
Fixed an issue related to the player not being correctly offset in a chair if the chair was rotated
-
Fixed an issue related to avatar root targeting below chairs. Sitting animations should match up better
-
Fixed an issue related to sitting from flight mode disabling collision too late
-
Fixed an issue related to intractable spawned synced objects being desynced in some cases
-
Fixed an issue related to Combat System sending player down events for objects that got destroyed
-
Fixed an issue related to AAS Triggers not working in some scenarios with parameter types other than floats
-
Fixed an issue related to CVRParameterStream not working properly in some setups with parameter types other than floats
-
Fixed an issue related to Video Player Dropdown Settings conflicting with other Toggles and Dropdowns
-
Fixed an issue related to World Loading sometimes not Transitioning out when entering an Offline Instance
-
Fixed an issue related to dynamic bone gravity when scaled
-
Fixed an issue related to the Camera only layer being visible to the main camera on some maps
-
Fixed an issue related to the tele grab target would sometimes block the actual pickup
-
Fixed an issue related to the shadow clone being on the wrong layer
-
Fixed an issue related to Advanced Avatar Components not being properly cleaned from props
-
Fixed an issue related to distance safety checks not being applied to movement parents
-
Fixed an issue related to triggers ignoring filter parameters on particle hit
-
Fixed an issue related to the Portable Camera not saving as the correct texture format
-
Fixed an issue related to crashes when unloading CVRTexturePropertyParser
-
Fixed an issue related to the world detail page displaying the original uploaded date as the last updated date
-
Fixed an issue related to CVRAdvancedAvatarSettingsTriggerHelper not being cleaned from props
-
Fixed an issue related to crashes when connecting a gamepad in some cases
-
Fixed an issue related to the reference for post-processing not being set to the camera in VR
-
Fixed an issue related to ViveAdvancedControls not working as intended
-
Fixed an issue related to mirrors getting additional skybox and flare layer components
-
Fixed an issue related to avatars sharing the same override controller leading to visual bugs
-
Fixed an issue related to the animator driver not retrieving the b parameter in some cases
-
Fixed a spelling mistake when receiving an Invite Request
-
Fixed a spelling mistake when logging in
CCK 3.6 is needed to configure some of the newer features introduced in this update. It will be released shortly. Keep an eye open on our discord server where we will post an announcement as soon as it is available.
