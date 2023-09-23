Share · View all patches · Build 12263174 · Last edited 23 September 2023 – 17:06:04 UTC by Wendy

We have just released a new update for ChilloutVR on the stable branch.

ChilloutVR 2023r172

This update contains the following major changes:

Voice chat System:

We have made further changes to the voice chat system in order to improve performance and stability.

These changes are not compatible with the previous version. So we urge everyone to update as soon as possible.

Menu Rendering System:

We improved the resource usage of the menus when they were not in use, leading to improved performance.

Improved Animator Driver behavior:

If the animator driver is not in the main Avatar animator, it is considered a misc animator and is local only, the same as putting it in a world.

If a driver runs on a Spawnable, only the owner sets the spawnable value, remote users will still set an animator value.

If the local-only bool is checked, the driver will only run for the wearer of the avatar, or for the owner of the spawnable- remotes will not set an animator value.

World Custom Collision:

With CCK 3.6 You can now capture your world collision matrix to be applied in-game.

New Layers:

The new CCK brings new Layers for prop makers.

Layer 6: PassPlayer

This Layer will Block Default but lets players through.

Layer 7: BlockPlayer

This Layer will Block Players but lets the Default Layer pass through.

In general, props will now be able to use the following layers:

0: Default

1: TransparentFX

2: Ignore Raycasts

4: Water

5: UI

6: PassPlayer

7: BlockPlayer

12: Camera Only

If a prop contains an object on a different layer, it will be moved to Default.

General fixes and changes:

Added notification for when the user attempts to spawn a prop with props disabled in the content filter

Added notification for when the user attempts to spawn a prop in an offline instance

Added notification for when the user attempts to drop a portal in an offline instance

Added notification for when the local avatar is loading or switched

Added notification for when the CVRCameraHelper CCK component takes a screenshot

Added notification for when the user loses connection to the instance

Added notification for when all personal props are removed

Added notifications for when the user removes all props & avatars

Added toggles for the Disconnected, Flight Mode, Prop Spawned, and Portal Dropped HUD notifications

Added PlayerMaterialParser to Avatar Component Whitelist

Added set component active to interactable actions

Added custom collider support for advanced avatar trigger

Added set-by-distance support for advanced avatar trigger

Added custom collider support for spawnable trigger

Added set-by-distance support for spawnable trigger

Added held/attached/controlled checks to parameter stream for props and worlds

Added gun controller ray cast hit detection

Added non-physical pickup mode for pick-up objects that can be set in the CCK

Added pagination and dynamic loading for the world lists

Added custom skybox & color options to CVRMirror

Added isLocalInteractable setting to CVRAdvancedAvatarSettingsTrigger

Added Portable Camera fullscreen bind to Desktop (F11)

Added OnPointerExit to the interactable Component

Adjusted Nameplate highlighting for Player Voices to not be delayed

Adjusted Spawnables to be able to set animator parameters other than floats

Adjusted Object Push Pull to use playspace scale as a modifier

Adjusted HUD notifications to prevent the same notification from appearing multiple times

Adjusted loading & distance-hidden avatars keep the scale of the previously loaded avatar

Adjusted distance avatar (*) to visually pivot from the center instead of below

Adjusted avatar switching to not reset viewpoint & playspace scale until a switch is completed

Adjusted the default volume of video players

Adjusted default pointers to no longer be limited to explicit filtered triggers

Adjusted the safety distance to 50km from 0,0,0 instead of 200km

Adjusted Portable Camera Take Photo bind from (E) to (F) to prevent accidental captures

Adjusted rendering logic of the Portable Camera, so it cannot be over-rendered

Adjusted the screenshot logic to reduce banding visible on taken pictures

Fixed an issue related to audio problems on Mono output devices

Fixed an issue related to self-collision on avatars not working properly

Fixed an issue related to teleporting in VR. (Chairs, Interactables

Fixed an issue related to playspace scale value being incorrect in Desktop mode

Fixed an issue related to Video Player Audio Sources ignoring additional attenuation

Fixed an issue related to the camera scale gesture not scaling with the playspace scale

Fixed an issue related to the initial portable camera placement not being adjusted to the playspace scale

Fixed an issue related to the portable camera scale being reset to a fixed size when scaling the avatar

Fixed an issue related to changing the playspace scale not immediately adjusting the Camera, Menu, and Collider scales

Fixed an issue related to large AAS lists causing performance issues when changing values

Fixed an issue related to player position syncing incorrectly when no avatar was loaded

Fixed an issue related to the loading avatar being on the wrong rendering layer

Fixed an issue related to Lip Sync getting stuck in some cases

Fixed an issue related to teleporting not resetting velocity & applied gravity

Fixed an issue related to the player not entering a chair at the correct initial rotation

Fixed an issue related to the player not being correctly offset in a chair if the chair was rotated

Fixed an issue related to avatar root targeting below chairs. Sitting animations should match up better

Fixed an issue related to sitting from flight mode disabling collision too late

Fixed an issue related to intractable spawned synced objects being desynced in some cases

Fixed an issue related to Combat System sending player down events for objects that got destroyed

Fixed an issue related to AAS Triggers not working in some scenarios with parameter types other than floats

Fixed an issue related to CVRParameterStream not working properly in some setups with parameter types other than floats

Fixed an issue related to Video Player Dropdown Settings conflicting with other Toggles and Dropdowns

Fixed an issue related to World Loading sometimes not Transitioning out when entering an Offline Instance

Fixed an issue related to dynamic bone gravity when scaled

Fixed an issue related to the Camera only layer being visible to the main camera on some maps

Fixed an issue related to the tele grab target would sometimes block the actual pickup

Fixed an issue related to the shadow clone being on the wrong layer

Fixed an issue related to Advanced Avatar Components not being properly cleaned from props

Fixed an issue related to distance safety checks not being applied to movement parents

Fixed an issue related to triggers ignoring filter parameters on particle hit

Fixed an issue related to the Portable Camera not saving as the correct texture format

Fixed an issue related to crashes when unloading CVRTexturePropertyParser

Fixed an issue related to the world detail page displaying the original uploaded date as the last updated date

Fixed an issue related to CVRAdvancedAvatarSettingsTriggerHelper not being cleaned from props

Fixed an issue related to crashes when connecting a gamepad in some cases

Fixed an issue related to the reference for post-processing not being set to the camera in VR

Fixed an issue related to ViveAdvancedControls not working as intended

Fixed an issue related to mirrors getting additional skybox and flare layer components

Fixed an issue related to avatars sharing the same override controller leading to visual bugs

Fixed an issue related to the animator driver not retrieving the b parameter in some cases

Fixed a spelling mistake when receiving an Invite Request

Fixed a spelling mistake when logging in

CCK 3.6 is needed to configure some of the newer features introduced in this update. It will be released shortly. Keep an eye open on our discord server where we will post an announcement as soon as it is available.