- Added European servers. Server region can be changed in main menu settings. Note that you will ONLY be able to play with other people who have selected the same region as you.
- Improved crosshair for PC
- UI is smaller on desktops
- Bots will now buff players
- Reduced Voidstalker projectile damage from 3HP to 2HP
- Shrunk and moved the status effect panel so it is less obstructive
- Hitting “Escape” from the main menu no longer exits the game
1.5.18
