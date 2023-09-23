 Skip to content

Wizard Cats Tank Battle Playtest update for 23 September 2023

1.5.18

Share · View all patches · Build 12263172 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added European servers. Server region can be changed in main menu settings. Note that you will ONLY be able to play with other people who have selected the same region as you.
  • Improved crosshair for PC
  • UI is smaller on desktops
  • Bots will now buff players
  • Reduced Voidstalker projectile damage from 3HP to 2HP
  • Shrunk and moved the status effect panel so it is less obstructive
  • Hitting “Escape” from the main menu no longer exits the game

