 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boundless Paths Playtest update for 23 September 2023

Version 0.2 Map and UI makeover

Share · View all patches · Build 12263170 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Re-organized all ‘main map’ UI elements into framed panels on left side of screen
Selected Tower, Bestiary (main and individual monster), Global Effects and Enchantment Shop panel no longer dim + occupy and disable entire map+UI.
Opening codex, bestiary, global effects and quests now auto pauses/resumes the game
Pan/zoom slowed down, especially when zoomed in. Can no longer pan way off the map.
Enchantment shop button appears only daytime when Day >= 21 and unlocked by quest

Bugfix: Fixed Zombie material (in Git but not in Store version)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2600061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link