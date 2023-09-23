Version 0.2 Map and UI makeover

Re-organized all ‘main map’ UI elements into framed panels on left side of screen
Selected Tower, Bestiary (main and individual monster), Global Effects and Enchantment Shop panel no longer dim + occupy and disable entire map+UI.
Opening codex, bestiary, global effects and quests now auto pauses/resumes the game
Pan/zoom slowed down, especially when zoomed in. Can no longer pan way off the map.
Enchantment shop button appears only daytime when Day >= 21 and unlocked by quest
Bugfix: Fixed Zombie material (in Git but not in Store version)
Changed files in this update