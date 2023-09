Cheat Codes that can be activated in the game. Works as follows;

Each action resets after 3 seconds of inactivity.

ShrinkAndSteal = T

Jump = M

Sprint = R

Cheat codes

TTMMRM

MMMRM

TMTMTM

TTTTMMM

TTTTTTM

Try them and see what happens. Cheat codes can be applied more than once.



You can see what icon to press to pick up items now & the training map has been moved high in the main menu.