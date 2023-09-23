Version 1.31 Alpha patch notes

Gameplay
- Cost of Prize Keys increased from 60,150,500 > 90,300,900 as players were clearing out these cabinets way too early.
-
Bugs
- Entering dungeons caused black screen now fixed (regression)
- Festival didn’t trigger on the 16th
- Can destroy saplings with Axe
Known Issues:
- Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
- Wallpaper cannot be placed behind fireplace
- Players still wont stop walking sometimes when in chat range
- Raining in greenhouse
- Daisy mails the reminder about Duck Festival 2 times (once a day too early)
Changed files in this update