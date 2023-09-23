 Skip to content

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 23 September 2023

Version 1.31 Alpha patch notes

Gameplay

  • Cost of Prize Keys increased from 60,150,500 > 90,300,900 as players were clearing out these cabinets way too early.

Bugs

  • Entering dungeons caused black screen now fixed (regression)
  • Festival didn’t trigger on the 16th
  • Can destroy saplings with Axe

Known Issues:

  • Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
  • Wallpaper cannot be placed behind fireplace
  • Players still wont stop walking sometimes when in chat range
  • Raining in greenhouse
  • Daisy mails the reminder about Duck Festival 2 times (once a day too early)

