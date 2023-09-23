 Skip to content

Witch Hunter Izana update for 23 September 2023

Version 1.06 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 12263150 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small bugfix patch, fixed a major weighting issue with green chests, tending to give the same item repeatedly rather than spreading them out.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2482901
  • Loading history…
