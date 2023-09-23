Updates notes for 23rd September 2023

Hi everyone,
Here is the first post-release patch of Liberation, my retro space adventure.
Changes
-
add option to disable listening for gamepad/hotas/joystick input (Menu->Controls->Gamepad Input)
-
add a slight displacement to each pointer overlay to assist readability
-
change Boost so that player can not reduce speed while boosting
-
change Boost by allowing player to rotate faster
-
fix issue where docked ships are sometimes undocked after loading from save
-
fix system icons update when loading from save
-
fix when starting new game with story mode enabled to immediately give blast weapon
-
fix returning to Penrhyn will not restart original guard
