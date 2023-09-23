 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Liberation update for 23 September 2023

Updates notes for 23rd September 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12263124 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Here is the first post-release patch of Liberation, my retro space adventure.

Changes

  • add option to disable listening for gamepad/hotas/joystick input (Menu->Controls->Gamepad Input)

  • add a slight displacement to each pointer overlay to assist readability

  • change Boost so that player can not reduce speed while boosting

  • change Boost by allowing player to rotate faster

  • fix issue where docked ships are sometimes undocked after loading from save

  • fix system icons update when loading from save

  • fix when starting new game with story mode enabled to immediately give blast weapon

  • fix returning to Penrhyn will not restart original guard

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2413941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2413942
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2413943
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link