September Update - [DLC: Tournament Code Refactoring]

Greetings!

There have been several issues with [DLC: Tournament]: missing rewards; the player is unable to start the tournament; the game freezes if a mirror player team joins the tournament, etc. Therefore, we have spent some time restructuring the code of DLC: Tournament and optimizing the text logic to simplify the interactive dialogues with the tournament host.

After testing, this update supports loading save files from v1.0.32 and may not be compatible with some mods. We will be porting this update to other platforms soon.

Tournament Launch Logic Adjustments



Prior to this update, tournaments are launched in certain towns in random orders after the player meets a series of complicated conditions, which lowers the possibility of joining a tournament. In the new version, tournaments are launched separately in specific regions and towns, meaning that tournaments will be held more frequently.



Therefore, there will be no more pop-up notifications on the right side of the screen that are easy to miss. In the new version, the player can talk to the Tournament Registrar in any town to learn about available tournaments and which towns they are held in.

Tournament Rules Adjustments



In the new version, we have adjusted the logics of tournament participation: participants are no longer required to be present now. Meanwhile, the player may pay a small amount to expedite a tournament, where stand-ins will substitute for missing participants.



In the early stage of the game, the player may request to join a participant's team, but the request will be rejected if there isn't enough Favor.

Spectating and Betting Optimizations



There are some issues with the tournament spectating feature in the old version, so we have adjusted the code, changing the previous null model angle into an actual camera angle.

In addition, we have reworked the betting feature so that the player may bet in a tournament that they haven't joined for Gold.

That's all for this update! Feel free to join our Discord to get in touch! Our managers will try their best to help you solve any issues you encounter in the game!